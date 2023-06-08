Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Luis Urias, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate (2022)
- Urias hit .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.
- In 75 of 119 games last season (63.0%) Urias got at least one hit, and in 19 of those contests (16.0%) he picked up more than one.
- Including the 119 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in 16 of them (13.4%), leaving the yard in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Urias picked up an RBI in 32 out of 119 games last season (26.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (10.9%).
- He scored in 38.7% of his 119 games last season, with two or more runs in 6.7% of those games (eight).
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|.273
|AVG
|.210
|.382
|OBP
|.291
|.417
|SLG
|.393
|15
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|29
|42/29
|K/BB
|57/21
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|61
|39 (67.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (59.0%)
|10 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (14.8%)
|19 (32.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|6 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (16.4%)
|13 (22.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (31.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.12, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
