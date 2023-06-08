On Thursday, Christian Yelich (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Orioles.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has an OPS of .746, fueled by an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .394. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 79th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.

In 62.7% of his 59 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.2%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (28.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (11.9%).

He has scored in 28 games this year (47.5%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 29 GP 30 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (26.7%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.0%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (23.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings