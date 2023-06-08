The Milwaukee Brewers (34-28) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Baltimore Orioles (37-24) on Thursday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-2) to the mound, while Colin Rea (3-3) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (2-2, 4.12 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (3-3, 4.94 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.94 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

During 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.94 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.

Rea is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season in this game.

Rea is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per start.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (2-2) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 4.12 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .269.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Bradish has six starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

