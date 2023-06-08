Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles meet Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 73 home runs.

Milwaukee is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 255 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Brewers rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.272 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea (3-3) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Rea has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Reds W 10-8 Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds W 5-1 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds L 2-0 Away Julio Teheran Andrew Abbott 6/6/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles W 10-2 Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles - Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics - Home Adrian Houser Luis Medina 6/10/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics - Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins - Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins - Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober

