A couple of hot hitters, Adley Rutschman and Christian Yelich, will be on display when the Baltimore Orioles play the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The Orioles have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Brewers (+100). A 9-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field



Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Brewers have put together a 3-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those games).

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (48.3%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 12-11, a 52.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 26 of its 62 chances.

The Brewers have posted a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-12 16-16 15-11 19-17 25-16 9-12

