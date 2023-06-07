Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Wednesday, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 26, when he went 0-for-0 against the Giants.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Orioles Player Props
|Brewers vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Orioles
|Brewers vs Orioles Odds
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .205 with six doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Adames has had a hit in 28 of 51 games this year (54.9%), including multiple hits eight times (15.7%).
- He has homered in nine games this season (17.6%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (31.4%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.8%).
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.270
|AVG
|.194
|.347
|OBP
|.302
|.492
|SLG
|.347
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|12
|17/8
|K/BB
|19/11
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.43), 56th in WHIP (1.415), and 51st in K/9 (7.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.