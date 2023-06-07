Wednesday, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 26, when he went 0-for-0 against the Giants.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames is batting .205 with six doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.
  • Adames has had a hit in 28 of 51 games this year (54.9%), including multiple hits eight times (15.7%).
  • He has homered in nine games this season (17.6%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Adames has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (31.4%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.8%).
  • He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.270 AVG .194
.347 OBP .302
.492 SLG .347
6 XBH 5
4 HR 3
11 RBI 12
17/8 K/BB 19/11
0 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 25
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.43), 56th in WHIP (1.415), and 51st in K/9 (7.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.