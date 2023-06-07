The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 122 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .216 with three home runs and eight walks.

Caratini has picked up a hit in 47.6% of his 21 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of them.

In three games this season, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Caratini has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 21 games so far this year.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .348 .435 OBP .400 .588 SLG .348 2 XBH 0 2 HR 0 4 RBI 2 3/6 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 11 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

