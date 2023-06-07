Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 7 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .313 with 10 doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Miller has had a hit in 33 of 44 games this season (75.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (22.7%).

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.8% of his games this season, Miller has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8%.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (16 of 44), with two or more runs four times (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 23 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (87.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings