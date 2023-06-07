Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 7 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .313 with 10 doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Miller has had a hit in 33 of 44 games this season (75.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (22.7%).
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.8% of his games this season, Miller has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8%.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (16 of 44), with two or more runs four times (9.1%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (87.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (30.4%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 69 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.43), 56th in WHIP (1.415), and 51st in K/9 (7.5).
