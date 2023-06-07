After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate (2022)

Urias hit .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.

Urias got a base hit in 75 out of 119 games last season (63.0%), with more than one hit in 19 of those games (16.0%).

He homered in 16 of 119 games in 2022 (13.4%), including 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Urias drove in a run in 32 of 119 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He came around to score 46 times in 119 games (38.7%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 61 .273 AVG .210 .382 OBP .291 .417 SLG .393 15 XBH 19 6 HR 10 18 RBI 29 42/29 K/BB 57/21 0 SB 1 Home Away 58 GP 61 39 (67.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (59.0%) 10 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%) 19 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 6 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%) 13 (22.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)