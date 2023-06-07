Ryan O'Hearn and the Baltimore Orioles will attempt to take down Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams meet on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 12th in MLB play with 70 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .375, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers' .228 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (245 total, four per game).

The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.282).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.

Burnes is trying to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Burnes is seeking his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds W 10-8 Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds W 5-1 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds L 2-0 Away Julio Teheran Andrew Abbott 6/6/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles - Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics - Home Adrian Houser Luis Medina 6/10/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics - Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins - Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez

