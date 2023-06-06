On Tuesday, William Contreras (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .236 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (29 of 46), with more than one hit eight times (17.4%).

He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (26.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (13.0%).

He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 26 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings