The Chicago Sky's (4-3) injury report has four players listed as they ready for a Tuesday, June 6 matchup with the Indiana Fever (1-4) at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago beat New York 86-82 on the road in its last game. Its top performers were Kahleah Copper (27 PTS, 7 REB, 58.8 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) and Marina Mabrey (17 PTS, 26.7 FG%).

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - - Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Morgan Bertsch Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - -

Sky vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and The U

CBS Sports Network and The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Copper is tops on the Sky at 17.1 points per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Courtney Williams leads her squad in both rebounds (7.9) and assists (5.4) per game, and also posts 9.3 points. At the other end, she averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Elizabeth Williams averages 8.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, she delivers 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Mabrey is putting up 14.8 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Alanna Smith is averaging 9.0 points, 2.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Sky vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -5.5 157.5

