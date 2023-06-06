Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Rowdy Tellez (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has 44 hits, which ranks first among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .244 with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 98th and he is 48th in slugging.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (35 of 55), Tellez has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 55), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this year (32.7%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|32
|18 (78.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (53.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (21.9%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (28.1%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (15.6%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (7-3 with a 3.89 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.89), 45th in WHIP (1.312), and 65th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.