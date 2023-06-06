Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Luis Urias, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luis Urías At The Plate (2022)
- Urias hit .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.
- Urias picked up a hit in 63.0% of his games last year (75 of 119), with at least two hits in 19 of those contests (16.0%).
- He hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games last season (119 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Urias drove in a run in 26.9% of his 119 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 10.9% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 38.7% of his 119 games last season, with more than one run in 6.7% of those games (eight).
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|.273
|AVG
|.210
|.382
|OBP
|.291
|.417
|SLG
|.393
|15
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|29
|42/29
|K/BB
|57/21
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|61
|39 (67.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (59.0%)
|10 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (14.8%)
|19 (32.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|6 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (16.4%)
|13 (22.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (31.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.89 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 37th, 1.312 WHIP ranks 45th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
