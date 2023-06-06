Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Baltimore Orioles and starter Kyle Gibson on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field.

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 70 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.376).

The Brewers' .228 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 26 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (241 total runs).

The Brewers' .305 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.

The Brewers strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Milwaukee has a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.289).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Peralta has registered seven quality starts this year.

Peralta will try to pick up his 11th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds W 10-8 Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds W 5-1 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds L 2-0 Away Julio Teheran Andrew Abbott 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles - Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics - Home Adrian Houser Luis Medina 6/10/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics - Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears

