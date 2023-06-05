Monday, William Contreras (.556 slugging percentage past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .241.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year (26.7%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 25 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings