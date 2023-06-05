Player prop bet odds for Jonathan India, Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 52 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.352/.390 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Reds Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Reds Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

India Stats

India has collected 62 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.363/.422 so far this year.

India will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 3 1 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 1 at Red Sox Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 61 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.360/.491 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

