Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds play Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on Monday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 70 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

Milwaukee has scored 241 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.09) in the majors this season.

The Brewers rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.296 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Julio Teheran will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings, giving up no earned runs while allowing four hits against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In two starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Teheran has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds W 10-8 Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds W 5-1 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran - 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles - Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics - Home Adrian Houser Luis Medina 6/10/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.