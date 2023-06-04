Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (26-32) will clash with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (31-27) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, June 4. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (-105). Milwaukee is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total for the game is set at 10 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively - CIN (3-2, 1.99 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (1-1, 4.07 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Rowdy Tellez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 12 games this season and won six (50%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Reds have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Reds have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 13, or 48.1%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 13-12 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Brewers had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -149 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.