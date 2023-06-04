Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Ben Lively, who is projected to start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 10 runs for the game.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 10 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Brewers are 3-5-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (eight of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (48.1%) in those contests.

This season, Milwaukee has won 13 of its 25 games, or 52%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 58 games with a total.

In eight games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 3-5-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-12 15-15 14-11 17-16 22-16 9-11

