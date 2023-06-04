Sunday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (26-32) matching up with the Milwaukee Brewers (31-27) at 1:40 PM ET (on June 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Ben Lively (3-2) for the Reds and Adrian Houser (1-1) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its foes are 3-6-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Brewers have gone 3-5-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (eight of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Brewers have come away with 13 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (236 total, 4.1 per game).

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.15) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule