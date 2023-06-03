After hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .331 with 10 doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Miller enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.

Miller has had a hit in 31 of 40 games this year (77.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (25.0%).

Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (10.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has driven home a run in 12 games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (37.5%), including four games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 20 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (90.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings