Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .331 with 10 doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Miller enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.
- Miller has had a hit in 31 of 40 games this year (77.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (25.0%).
- Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (10.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has driven home a run in 12 games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (37.5%), including four games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (90.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.96).
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (70 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft (3-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.55 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.55), 64th in WHIP (1.491), and 56th in K/9 (7.3).
