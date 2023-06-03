Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Reds Player Props
|Brewers vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Reds
|Brewers vs Reds Odds
|Brewers vs Reds Prediction
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .399.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has had a hit in 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.9%).
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (29.6%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (13.0%).
- He has scored in 26 games this year (48.1%), including 13 multi-run games (24.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Ashcraft (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.55 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 5.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.491 WHIP ranks 64th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.