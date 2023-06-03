Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while hitting .233.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 31 of 55 games this year (56.4%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (18.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 17 games this season (30.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (50.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.7%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (39.3%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (70 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.55 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 5.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.491 WHIP ranks 64th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 56th.
