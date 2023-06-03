Jonathan India and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (51 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .258/.352/.399 on the year.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with seven walks.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBI (40 total hits).

He's slashed .238/.323/.488 on the year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Blue Jays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Graham Ashcraft Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Ashcraft Stats

The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Ashcraft has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 25-year-old's 5.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.491 WHIP ranks 64th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 56th.

Ashcraft Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs May. 28 5.0 5 3 3 6 3 vs. Cardinals May. 23 5.0 10 7 7 5 0 at Rockies May. 17 5.0 10 7 7 3 1 at Marlins May. 12 5.2 6 4 3 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 7 1.2 6 8 8 3 2

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

India Stats

India has recorded 60 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.368/.431 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 1 at Red Sox Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 59 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .286/.355/.495 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

