Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Reds on June 3, 2023
Jonathan India and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (51 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .258/.352/.399 on the year.
- Yelich has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with seven walks.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBI (40 total hits).
- He's slashed .238/.323/.488 on the year.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Graham Ashcraft Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Ashcraft Stats
- The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Ashcraft has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 25-year-old's 5.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.491 WHIP ranks 64th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 56th.
Ashcraft Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|6
|3
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|5.0
|10
|7
|7
|5
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|5.0
|10
|7
|7
|3
|1
|at Marlins
|May. 12
|5.2
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 7
|1.2
|6
|8
|8
|3
|2
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
India Stats
- India has recorded 60 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.368/.431 on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 59 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .286/.355/.495 on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
