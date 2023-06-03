The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India hit the field at Great American Ball Park against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 11th in MLB action with 66 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .377, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.228).

Milwaukee has the No. 25 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (226 total runs).

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Brewers' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.288).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rea is trying to record his second quality start of the season.

Rea will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran Luke Weaver 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles - Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish

