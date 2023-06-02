The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Read More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 10 doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .328.

Miller is batting .353 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Miller has gotten at least one hit in 76.9% of his games this season (30 of 39), with more than one hit nine times (23.1%).

He has gone deep in four games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Miller has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (12 of 39), with more than one RBI three times (7.7%).

He has scored in 15 games this season (38.5%), including four multi-run games (10.3%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 19 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (89.5%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

