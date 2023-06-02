The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller has 10 doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .328.
  • Miller is batting .353 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Miller has gotten at least one hit in 76.9% of his games this season (30 of 39), with more than one hit nine times (23.1%).
  • He has gone deep in four games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Miller has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (12 of 39), with more than one RBI three times (7.7%).
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (38.5%), including four multi-run games (10.3%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.241 AVG .345
.313 OBP .333
.276 SLG .414
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
4/3 K/BB 4/0
1 SB 2
Home Away
20 GP 19
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (89.5%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williamson (0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.
