Darin Ruf -- hitting .200 with a double and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Darin Ruf At The Plate

  • Ruf is hitting .229 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • In nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), Ruf has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Ruf has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in three of 19 games so far this season.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.333 AVG .182
.385 OBP .357
.417 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 11
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 69 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
