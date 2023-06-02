Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .347, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .397.
  • In 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%) Yelich has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
  • Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (11.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.2% of his games this season, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 22.6%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.220 AVG .253
.333 OBP .314
.288 SLG .405
2 XBH 6
1 HR 3
8 RBI 8
16/8 K/BB 21/7
3 SB 4
Home Away
27 GP 26
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%)
3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 5.02 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
