How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez ready for the first of a four-game series against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Great American Ball Park.
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 5:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 11th in baseball with 65 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.379).
- The Brewers' .230 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.9 runs per game (221 total).
- The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.
- Brewers hitters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 26th-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- Milwaukee's 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.301).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes (4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Burnes heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Burnes will try to build upon a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Logan Webb
|5/28/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Alek Manoah
|6/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kevin Gausman
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|6/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Luke Weaver
|6/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Gibson
|6/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Dean Kremer
