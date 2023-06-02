The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez ready for the first of a four-game series against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Great American Ball Park.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 11th in baseball with 65 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.379).

The Brewers' .230 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.9 runs per game (221 total).

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

Brewers hitters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 26th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Milwaukee's 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.301).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Burnes heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Burnes will try to build upon a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran Luke Weaver 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer

