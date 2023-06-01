William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 1 at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has eight doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .247.
  • Contreras has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 17 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
.275 AVG .278
.351 OBP .361
.471 SLG .389
6 XBH 4
2 HR 1
5 RBI 6
10/6 K/BB 12/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 22
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 17th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
