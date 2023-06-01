William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 1 at 1:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Brewers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has eight doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .247.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 17 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 17th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.