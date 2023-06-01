The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 1:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .167 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

This year, Taylor has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 22 games (45.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Taylor has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .273 AVG .167 .273 OBP .158 .273 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 2/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 12 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings