The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez (.419 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 1:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 39 hits, batting .244 this season with 16 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Tellez has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (22.0%), leaving the park in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has driven home a run in 17 games this season (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 34.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 27 18 (78.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (29.6%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings