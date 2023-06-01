Owen Miller -- 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 1 at 1:07 PM ET.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller has 10 doubles, four home runs and six walks while batting .331.
  • Miller has recorded a hit in 29 of 38 games this season (76.3%), including nine multi-hit games (23.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 38), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 31.6% of his games this season, Miller has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 15 of 38 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

9 GP 10
.241 AVG .345
.313 OBP .333
.276 SLG .414
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
4/3 K/BB 4/0
1 SB 2
20 GP 18
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (88.9%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gausman (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 17th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
