Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 1:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while hitting .239.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 30 of 53 games this year (56.6%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (18.9%).
- He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 17 games this season (32.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 21 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (50.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.5%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 17th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
