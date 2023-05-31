Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on May 31 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .328 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Miller has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Miller has driven in a run in 11 games this season (29.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 40.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 17 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (88.2%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

