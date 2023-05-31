The Milwaukee Brewers, including Darin Ruf (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with a double and three walks), battle starting pitcher Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Darin Ruf At The Plate

Ruf is batting .229 with three doubles and seven walks.

Ruf has gotten a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 19 games this year.

Ruf has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of 19 games so far this season.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .333 AVG .182 .385 OBP .357 .417 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 11 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

