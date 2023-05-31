Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Blue Jays on May 31, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Bo Bichette, Christian Yelich and other players on the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers heading into their matchup at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (47 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He has a .251/.343/.401 slash line on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has put up 39 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He has a slash line of .250/.339/.506 so far this season.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Alek Manoah Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Manoah Stats
- Alek Manoah (1-5) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 12th start of the season.
- He has two quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Manoah has made five starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
Manoah Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|May. 25
|3.0
|3
|5
|4
|6
|5
|vs. Orioles
|May. 20
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 15
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|3
|7
|at Phillies
|May. 9
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|at Red Sox
|May. 3
|5.0
|8
|5
|2
|3
|1
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 78 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .331/.368/.525 slash line on the year.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Twins
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has collected 60 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .291/.355/.466 so far this season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Twins
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
