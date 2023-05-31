Julio Teheran takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Rogers Centre against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 64 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .381 this season.

The Brewers' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 216 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.305 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Teheran to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Giants L 5-0 Home Julio Teheran Scott Alexander 5/26/2023 Giants L 15-1 Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays - Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran Luke Weaver

