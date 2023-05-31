Abraham Toro -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on May 31 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Abraham Toro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Abraham Toro At The Plate (2022)

Toro-Hernandez hit .185 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Toro-Hernandez had a hit in 46 of 104 games last season, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He went yard in 9.6% of his games in 2022 (10 of 104), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Toro-Hernandez drove in a run in 24.0% of his 104 games last season, with more than one RBI in 7.7% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 32 of 104 games last year (30.8%) he touched home plate, and in four of those games (3.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Abraham Toro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 55 .195 AVG .177 .241 OBP .237 .336 SLG .314 11 XBH 13 5 HR 5 20 RBI 15 38/9 K/BB 27/13 0 SB 1 Home Away 47 GP 57 20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (45.6%) 9 (19.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (8.8%) 12 (25.5%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (35.1%) 5 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.8%) 13 (27.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (21.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)