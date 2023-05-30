William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Giants.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .250 with eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 27 of 40 games this season (67.5%), including multiple hits seven times (17.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 10 of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
