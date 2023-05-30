Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 30 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with two RBI) against the Giants.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .330 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Miller has picked up a hit in 27 of 36 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (11.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Miller has driven in a run in 11 games this season (30.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 38.9% of his games this year (14 of 36), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (87.5%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (5-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .279 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.