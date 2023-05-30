Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jesse Winker -- .115 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 30 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .204 with three doubles and 15 walks.
- Winker has gotten a hit in 17 of 39 games this year (43.6%), including five multi-hit games (12.8%).
- In 39 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Winker has driven in a run in eight games this season (20.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 11 of 39 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.179
|AVG
|.286
|.333
|OBP
|.381
|.231
|SLG
|.314
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|7
|8/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.