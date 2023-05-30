Darin Ruf Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Darin Ruf and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Darin Ruf At The Plate
- Ruf is batting .256 with three doubles and seven walks.
- In nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), Ruf has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this season.
- Ruf has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.333
|AVG
|.182
|.385
|OBP
|.357
|.417
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
