Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Blue Jays on May 30, 2023
Bo Bichette and Christian Yelich are among the players with prop bets available when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Milwaukee Brewers play at Rogers Centre on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:07 PM ET).
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SN1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 24 RBI (47 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .254/.340/.405 slash line so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Yusei Kikuchi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Kikuchi Stats
- The Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi (5-2) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.
- In 10 starts, Kikuchi has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
Kikuchi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|May. 24
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|5
|2
|vs. Orioles
|May. 19
|4.2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|vs. Braves
|May. 14
|4.0
|9
|5
|4
|7
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 7
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Red Sox
|May. 2
|4.1
|9
|5
|5
|2
|0
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has recorded 78 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .338/.376/.537 on the season.
- Bichette has recorded at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Twins
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 57 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .284/.350/.463 on the season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
