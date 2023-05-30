Bo Bichette and Christian Yelich are among the players with prop bets available when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Milwaukee Brewers play at Rogers Centre on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:07 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

SN1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 24 RBI (47 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a .254/.340/.405 slash line so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 28 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi (5-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

In 10 starts, Kikuchi has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 24 5.0 8 5 5 5 2 vs. Orioles May. 19 4.2 3 3 3 3 4 vs. Braves May. 14 4.0 9 5 4 7 0 at Pirates May. 7 6.1 4 0 0 3 2 at Red Sox May. 2 4.1 9 5 5 2 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has recorded 78 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .338/.376/.537 on the season.

Bichette has recorded at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 27 3-for-5 1 1 4 8 0 at Twins May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 57 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .284/.350/.463 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

