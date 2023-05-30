In the series opener on Tuesday, May 30, Yusei Kikuchi will toe the rubber for the Toronto Blue Jays (28-26) as they square off against the Milwaukee Brewers (28-25), who will answer with Adrian Houser. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Brewers have +125 odds to win. Toronto is a 1.5-run favorite (at +125 odds). The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (5-2, 4.56 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (1-0, 2.25 ERA)

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 19 out of the 34 games, or 55.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have gone 11-9 (winning 55% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Toronto has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Brewers have come away with 12 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Owen Miller 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Michael Brosseau 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

