Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Rowdy Tellez will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 63 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .383 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .232 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 214 (four per game).

The Brewers have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 24th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.289 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser (1-0) will take the mound for the Brewers, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Houser will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Astros W 4-0 Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants L 5-0 Home Julio Teheran Scott Alexander 5/26/2023 Giants L 15-1 Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays - Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively

