George Springer and Brian Anderson will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers hit the field at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+135). Toronto is a 1.5-run favorite (at +120 odds). A 9.5-run total is set for this contest.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: SN1

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -160 +135 9.5 -105 -115 -1.5 +120 -145

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Brewers' ATS record is 2-3-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in five of those contests).

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 3-4 when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 53 games with a total.

The Brewers are 2-3-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-12 12-13 13-10 15-15 20-15 8-10

