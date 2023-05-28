William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Read More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .243 with eight doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 26 of 39 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (15.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 39), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.3%).
- He has scored a run in 15 of 39 games so far this year.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Giants are sending Cobb (4-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.17), 48th in WHIP (1.310), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
