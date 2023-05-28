Sky vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
On Sunday, May 28, 2023, the Chicago Sky (2-1) square off against the Dallas Wings (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on BSSWX and MARQ.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Wings matchup in this article.
Sky vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSWX and MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-2.5)
|161.5
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Sky (-3.5)
|161.5
|-145
|+120
|PointsBet
|Sky (-2.5)
|161.5
|-145
|+110
Sky vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Sky put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Wings covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Sky games.
- The Wings and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.
